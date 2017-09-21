Local students benefit from business camp

Forest Lake Area High School students Megan Philipson, Jenna Zowin, and Jacob Zowin were tasked with making a presentation to a panel of investors to ask for a loan for an innovative new business idea that they came up with in four days with a team of people they had never met before this summer during a week at BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture. The opportunity was made possible for the students through sponsorship from the Forest Lake Walmart along with support from First State Bank of Wyoming.

Students split into small groups and were mentored throughout the week by local business professionals from companies such as Allianz Life, Ecolab, Securian Financial, and Travelers. Students spent the week developing a business plan proposal summarizing the marketing, finance, and operations practices for a fictitious product or service. A few product ideas included contact lenses for individuals with color blindness, a GPS sticker to track lost objects, a water purifying sponge, and Virtual Reality for kids in hospitals.

MBV is a business and career skills camp held each summer in partnership with the Herberger Business School at St. Cloud State University and the Donald McNeely Center for Entrepreneurship at St. John’s University. In all, 324 students representing 100 schools spent a week of their summer preparing for life after high school, developing workplace skills, and improving their financial literacy skills.

During the week, students also got to learn from a variety of Minnesota business professionals and entrepreneurs to help them prepare. Throughout the program, more than 170 individuals came to MBV to share their experiences and business insights with the future workforce by volunteering as breakout session presenters, mock interviewers, financial advisors, and more. Speakers represented companies such as 3M, Allstate, General Mills, Pearson’s Candy, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The speakers covered a wide range of topics such as managing personal finance, experiences in entrepreneurship, business ethics, and building one’s personal brand.

BestPrep’s Minnesota Business Venture has more than 11,000 program alumni. Learn more at www.bestprep.org.