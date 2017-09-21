Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

June 27, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $171,731.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Jacqueline M. Johnson, single person

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Stearns Lending, Inc., its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF REGISTERING:

Registered: August 11, 2014 Washington County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 1229598

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Stearns Lending, LLC

Dated: July 27, 2016

Registered: July 28, 2016 Washington County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 1241777

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100183300003075406

Lender or Broker:

Stearns Lending, Inc.

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

LoanCare Servicing Center, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 63451

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 825 3rd St, Saint Paul Park, MN 55071-1822

Tax Parcel ID Number:

12-027-22-024-0078

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Seven (7), Eight (8) and the North Twenty (20) feet of Lot Nine (9), Block Sixty-six (66), Division No. 2 of St. Paul Park, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Registrar of Titles, Washington County, Minnesota.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $169,755.76

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 03, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 03, 2018, or the next business day if May 03, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: September 21, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Stearns Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 038296F01

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 21, 28,

October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

734989