Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

September 25, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $188,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Joseph J Krebsbach, a single man

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Stearns Lending, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: September 30, 2014 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4002220

And Reformed By Court Order:

Recorded: August 18, 2017 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4124495

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Stearns Lending, LLC

Dated: December 02, 2016

Recorded: April 14, 2017 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4108471

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100183300003247476

Lender or Broker:

Stearns Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer: LoanCare Servicing Center, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 12861 2nd St S, Afton, MN 55001-9753

Tax Parcel ID Number:

06.028.20.14.0017

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land referred to herein is situated in the state of Minnesota, Washington County described as follows:

All that part of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 6, Township 28, Range 20, described as follows:

Commencing at a point on the East line of said Northeast 1/4, 1305 feet North from the Southeast corner of said Northeast 1/4, thence West parallel with the South line of said Northeast 1/4 for 641.5 feet, this being the point of beginning of this tract to be described, thence North parallel with the East line of said Northeast 1/4, 195 feet; thence West parallel with the South line of said Northeast 1/4, 291.5 feet; thence South parallel with the East line of said Northeast 1/4, 412.6 feet; thence East parallel with the South line of said Northeast 1/4, 233 feet; thence North parallel with the East line of said Northeast 1/4, 217.5 feet; thence East parallel with the south line of said Northeast 1/4, 58.5 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.46 acres, more or less. The above described land is subject to a utility easement over the Southerly 10 feet and the Westerly 10 feet thereof. There is also hereby conveyed an easement for roadway purposes in common with others over a 66 foot strip of land adjacent and Northerly of the following described line; beginning at a point on the East line of said Northeast 1/4 for 1,500 feet North from the Southeast corner thereof, thence West parallel with the South line of said Northeast 1/4 for a distance of 933.0 feet and there terminating, all according to the United States Government Survey thereof.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $203,189.66

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 03, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 03, 2018, or the next business day if May 03, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: September 21, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Stearns Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036724F01

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 21, 28,

October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

734993