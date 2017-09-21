Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

March 17, 2015

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $172,092.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Denise Jerde, an unmarried woman

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Pacific Union Financial, LLC

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

MIN#: 100521300000571929

SERVICER:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

LENDER:

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Washington County Minnesota, Recorder on April 7, 2015 as Document No. 4020927

ASSIGNED TO: Pacific Union Financial, LLC dated 03/03/2017 recorded on 03/07/2017 as Document No. 4104745

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Eleven (11) and the South one half of Lot Twelve (12), Block Two (2), Lake Park Addition, Washington County, Minnesota

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

601 Glenbrook Avenue North,

Oakdale, MN 55128

PROPERTY I.D:

31-029-21-24-0104

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Eighty-Two Thousand Two Hundred Sixty-Two and 17/100 ($182,262.17)

THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes;

PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 15, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2018, or the next business day if May 15, 2018, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: September 18, 2017

Pacific Union Financial, LLC

Randall S. Miller & Associates, PLLC

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee

Canadian Pacific Plaza,

120 South Sixth Street, Suite 2050

Minneapolis, MN 55402

Phone: 952-232-0052

Our File No. 17MN00026-1

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 21, 28,

October 5, 12, 19, 26, 2017

735327