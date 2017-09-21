New remote ordering service comes to Walmart

Photos by Ryan Howard

The Forest Lake Walmart debuted its new pickup service on Sept. 12.

The Forest Lake Walmart began implementing a new pickup service last week, and it’s already going like gangbusters.

“[Customers] are enjoying it, and we’ve had great feedback as far as how quick and efficient it is,” Assistant Manager Kristy Ostenson said.

On Sept. 12, the local Walmart began taking a limited number of remote orders to be picked up onsite.

“You can go onto walmart.com/grocery on your computer or the Walmart Grocery app on your phone, and you can do all your grocery shopping … and you can do your general [shopping] as well,” Ostenson explained.

There is no limit on the number of items customers can order. Once an order is placed, Walmart’s personal shoppers (currently, there are 11 in all) go to work, filling the customer’s order with the best of each item on the shelves. The period between when an order is placed and when it can be picked up is four hours. When customers decide it is time to pick up the order, they will either check in on the grocery application to report that they are driving to the store, or they can park in the designated orange parking spots behind the building and call the number listed on the pickup signs there. Then, a Walmart employee will bring customers’ order directly out, eliminating the need for those shoppers to go into the store. Customers using the service pull around to a designated area behind Walmart, where store employees bring them their order.

“You don’t even have to get out of your car, for that matter,” Ostenson added. “You get that time back.”

The cut-off time for same-day ordering is 1 p.m. If an order is placed after 1 p.m., it can be picked up the next day. The service is free.

“It’s just another service that we provide to try to make life easier for our customers,” Ostenson remarked.

At a nationwide level, Walmart has been implementing the pickup service for a while, but there are still plenty of stores that don’t have it. Ostenson said Forest Lake was deemed a good site for the service in part because of its demographics of busy families and the elderly, two groups that can be well served by eliminating the need to walk around a store.

“We as a company did just launch our thousandth store to have online grocery pickup, and it’s been pretty successful,” she said. “It’s very beneficial for families who are on the go.”

The Forest Lake Times interviewed Ostenson on Sept. 13, one day after the service began in Forest Lake. To acclimate the store to the program, the store was initially limited to 30 orders per day by its corporate administrators.

“We actually had all 30 time slots filled yesterday, and again today,” Ostenson said. The store is already working to increase its cap so that more customers can take advantage of the service.