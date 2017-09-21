Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT AMENDMENT & VARIANCE

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the City of Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as parties may be heard, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota to consider a request to amend the existing conditional use permit to allow the additional of an accessory building to the site and a variance from the required sanitary septic system connection (existing on site) to a holding tank for the accessory new accessory building. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.

Applicant: Kate Zackowski

Property Owner: KZ, LLC

Property Location: 6939 135th Ave. NE, Columbus, Minnesota

Legal Description: THAT PRT OF N1/2 OF N1/2 OF S1/2 OF SW1/4 OF SEC 33 TWP 32 RGE 22 LYG ELY OF LAKE DR (AKA HWY NO 8), EX RD SUBJ TO EASE OF REC, ANOKA COUNTY, MINNESOTA PIN#33-32-22-34-0002

/s/ Elizabeth Mursko,

Zoning Administrator

September 21, 2017

