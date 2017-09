Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF COLUMBUS PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held by the City of Columbus Planning Commission on Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as parties may be heard, in the City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd., Columbus, Minnesota, to consider a conditional use permit request for a senior housing planned unit development (PUD) within the preliminary plat Sanctuary at Howard Lake creating twenty (26) new detached townhome lots in the C/R Community Retail zoning district. The hearing shall continue until all evidence and testimony has been received.

Property Owners: Susan M Mulvihill & Michael M Mulvihill

Applicant: Three Home Rental, LLC (Jay Gustafson)

Property Location: 17.17 acres North Lake Drive west of 9141 Lake Drive Columbus, MN

Legal Description: THAT PRT OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4 OF SEC 24 TWP 32 RGE 22 DESC AS FOL, COM AT THE PT OF INTER OF W LINE OF SD 1/4 WITH NLY R/W LINE OF CSAH NO 23, TH SELY ALG SD RD 388.5 FT TO POB, TH NELY DEFL (01 DEG 51 MIN TO LFT 920 FT +OR- TO N LINE OF SD 1/4 1/4, TH ELY ALG SD N LINE 775 FT +OR- TO NE COR OF SD 1/4 1/4, TH SLY ALG E LINE THEREOF TO ITS INTER/W SD NLY R/W LINE OF CSAH NO 23, TH NWLY ALG SD R/W LI NE TO POB, EX THAT PRT DESC AS FOL, BEG AT PT ON NLY R/W LINE OF SD CSAH NO 23 & E LINE OF SD 1/4 1/4, TH NWLY ALG SD R/W LINE TO PT 684.5 FT SELY ALG SD R/W LINE FROM W LINE OF SD 1/4 1/4, TH N 0DEG 18 MIN E PRLL/W SD W LINE 513.8 FT, TH S 70 DEG 35 MIN E 298.6 FT, TH S 71 DEG 04 MIN E 177.58 FT, TH S PRLL/W SD E LINE 28 FT +OR- TO INTER FOL DESC LINE COM AT INTER OF E LINE OF SD 1/4 1/4 &NLY R /W LINE OF SD RD, TH N ALG SD E LINE 528 FT TO POB OF SD LINE, TH W AT RT ANG TO SD E LINE 165 FT & THERE TERM TH E ALG LAST DESC LINE 165 FT TO SD E LINE, TH S ALG SD E LINE 528 FT TO POB, EXRD, SUB J TO EASE OF REC, ANOKA COUNTY, MN PIN#24-32-22-22-0001

(AND)

THAT PRT OF NW1/4 OF NW1/4 OF SEC 24 TWP 32 RGE 22 DESC AS FOL; COM AT INTER OF W LINE OF SD SEC & NLY R/W LINE OF CSAH NO 23, TH SELY ALG SD RD 684.5 FT TO POB, TH N 0 DEG 18 MIN E PRLL/W W SEC LINE513.8 FT, TH S 70 DEG 35 MIN E 298.6 FT, TH S 1 DEG 46 MIN E 528 FT TO NLY R/W HWY NO 8, TH NWLY ALG SD R/W LINE 320.5 FT TO POB, EX PARCEL 35, ANOKA CTY HWY R/W PLAT NO. 3, & ALSO EX THAT PART OFNW1/4 OF NW1/4 OF SEC 24 TWP 32 RGE 22 DESC AS FOL: COM AT INTER OF E LINE OF SD TRACT AND N LINE OF ST HWY 8, TH NWLY ALG CUR IN SD HWY FOR 258.3 FT, TH CONT ALG SD HWY LINE FOR 89 FT, TH N PRLL/W ELINE OF SD NW 1/4 OF NW 1/4 21.48 FT TO N LINE OF ANOKA CTY HWY R/W PLAT NO 3 TO POB. TH CON ALG LAST DESC COURSE 506.52 FT, TH NWLY DEFL TO LEFT 70 DEG 28 MIN 39 SEC, 41.11 FT, TH SLY DEFL TO LEFT110 DEG 46 MIN 35 SEC 509.56 FT TO N LINE OF SD ANOKA CTY HWY R/W PLAT NO 3, TH SELY ALG SD N LINE DIST 29.64 TO POB, SUBJ TO EASE OF REC, ANOKA COUNTY, MN PIN#24-32-22-0015

/s/ Elizabeth Mursko,

Zoning Administrator

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 21, 2017

735075