Budget, TV discussed at Scandia work session

Hannah Davis

Scandia Reporter

The Scandia City Council had a relatively short work session on Sept. 5.

Lakes Area Community Television’s Paul Peterson came to the work session to discuss the new direction of LATV and had hopes of revisiting a contract with Scandia that is set to expire at the end of June. Peterson said that in the past, LATV has been available for recording of events, but has lacked in the editing and coverage of those events. In the future, LATV’s new direction will include creating special content, such as historical documentaries about its coverage areas, special interviews and enhanced editing for event coverage, and plans to work with the school district to develop a working relationship with students for student film projects. The Scandia City Council will consider picking up a new contract with LATV closer to the expiration date of the current contract.

Scandia’s main discussion for the evening revolved around changes to the 2018 budget, which will determine the levy. Council members worked through a list of possible changes to the budget from its steady state, not including capital projects. Most of the possible changes that would have a negative impact to the budget were thrown out, but some items remained or are left to be discussed. The big items for further discussion are funding for the park improvement fund and a change to the fire chief’s hours and salary. The projected change would be to add an additional $33,000 to his salary, but in addition to regular call-outs, he would be there more permanent part-time.

“The question is, what are we getting for the money and what alternatives do we have to offset that in another way?” Councilman Bob Hegland said.

Other smaller items on the budget that were agreed upon included an additional $500 from its current $500 for the council’s budget for council travel and conferences; a small base pay raise, the last of which happened in 2013; and $3,000 to improve and refurbish the city signs in town, which include the two “Welcome to Scandia” signs, the community building, fire-public works, warming house, and lighted ballfield. The council is also looking to purchase communication equipment for the Public Works Department, and had initially looked at radio communication.

However, members believe that purchasing cell phones would be cheaper, and the city is looking into the possible cost savings.