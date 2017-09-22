Lucille’s market expands to larger space

Lucille’s Vintage & Handmade Goodness Market debuted in 2013. The event has thus far been a success and after only four years it has outgrown its original venue. This year, the market will be held in the horse barns at Running Aces Casino & Racetrack Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door and children age 12 and younger can attend for free. To enhance the event, Lucille’s will provide musical entertainment, book signings, how-to demonstrations, a tiny shed style competition where vendors will compete in transforming tiny sheds into sweet and inviting spaces, and food and beverages.

Sue Whitney, author of the “Junk Beautiful” book series will be on location for the entire market and songbird Katy Vernon will provide the musical entertainment. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to METAvivor Research and Support, an organization that puts 100 percent of every donation toward stage IV metastatic breast cancer research. Visit MetaVivor.org for more information.

For more details on the market, visit facebook.com/lucillesvintiques.