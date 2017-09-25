Columbus council responds to local queries

Julie Parent

Columbus Reporter

In May, a 10-day speed study was conducted on the paved portion of Camp Three Road in Columbus. The results of the speed study were discussed at the Columbus City Council’s Sept. 13 meeting.

The Potomac end of the road had a daily average of 989 cars. The Kettle River end had a daily average of 725.5 cars. Although there were a few cars that went as slow as 26 mph and a few cars that went as fast as 61 mph, the average speed on Camp Three Road was 41 mph. Mayor Dave Povolny did not think posting speed limit signs on that road would make a difference. He pointed out that pedestrians are not supposed to be on that road and they could be ticketed.

However, Brian Behm, who brought his concerns about the road to the council in May, was persistent. He was worried about the safety of the people who push baby strollers, wait for the school bus, and ride horses on a road that doesn’t have much of a shoulder. Instead of waiting for an expensive trail to be built someday, he said wanted an immediate solution. The council agreed to post 50 mph speed limit signs in the hopes that it would slow down the people driving at excessive speeds and warn the people who are not in vehicles that cars on that road will be traveling at high speeds.

Shelley, a woman from Forest Lake who did not reveal her last name, had previously complained to the city about the lack of striping on Hornsby Street. She was visibly upset during the open forum portion of the meeting. She said she has been run off the road and she didn’t understand why a road would be built without stripes. When she complained in the past, she said, she was told the road would be rerouted, which hasn’t happened. She said the road is dark, has a lot of traffic, and is dangerous. As far as striping the road, she wanted to know, “What is the big deal?”

Councilman Denny Peterson suggested that she should take a different road to solve her problem, but Povolny agreed with Shelley.

“I’m on your side,” he said. “Be patient. We’ll take care of it.”

Later in the meeting, the council discussed whether or not they should close Hornsby Street when Shafer Contracting starts hauling gravel on it for the Interstate Highway 35 Bridge Project.

“Once they start, that road’s going to be busy with trucks,” Councilman Bill Krebs said. “It’s going to be chaos down there.”

Povolny thought it should remain open because of all the construction in the area. He said the city of Forest Lake’s preference was that it remained open, too. Povolny requested that the city get a work schedule from Shafer Contracting and another estimate to stripe the road before making a final decision. The original estimate to stripe the road was $2,450.

ZTS, Inc. made a plea to the city council. On November 1, the business will no longer be able to park its semi tractors in Osseo. The business has made plans to expand its Columbus business by building a structure for 10 to 11 semi tractors. The structure would be similar to the structure that already exists at that location. Waiting to start construction until a conditional use permit has been issued is a hardship for the trucking company, ZTS representation argued.

However, Columbus City Attorney Bill Griffith, Jr. said that in the matter, “The council’s hands are tied.” Povolny said even though the council couldn’t approve the conditional use permit at the Sept. 13 meeting, the city would try to expedite the process so ZTS could legally start building as soon as possible.

Krebs also provided information to the council about a private company that is looking for land to build a facility to detain illegal aliens. It was estimated that the 500-bed facility would create 100 to 150 jobs. The council was not interested in learning more about the facility because they thought Columbus residents would be opposed to having that type of business in their community.

An updated preliminary budget for 2018 will be presented for approval at the Sept. 27 meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Columbus City Hall located at 16319 Kettle River Blvd. NE.