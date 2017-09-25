Diana Lynn Parson

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister

Diana Lynn (Houle) Parson, age 62 of Forest Lake, was greeted in heaven by parents Gene and Lorraine Houle, mother and father-in-law Jim and Alice Parson and brother-in-law Doug Spielman on Sept. 23, 2017.She was a cherished and beloved wife to her husband of 31 years, Jeffrey; mother of Travis (Kim) Parson and Kristi Parson; grandma to Easton and Cayden Parson; sister to Michele (Craig) Smith; sister-in-law to Steve Parson, Cindy Spielman and Jeannie (Mark) Meinert; and adored by her nieces and nephews.Diana fought breast cancer three times with dignity, courage, humor, and most of all, love for her family and friends.Celebration of Life Thursday, Sept. 28th at 3 p.m. at Pine Haven Farm, 28186 Kettle River Blvd. N., Wyoming MN 55092. Food will be served. Kid friendly venue. Memorials preferred to Parson Family.