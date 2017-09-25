Loving Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Uncle

Post navigation

ECM Weather Click for Weather Today Tonight

Steve J. Bergum, age 45 of Blaine, formerly of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully and courageously in the arms of the Lord on Sept. 22, 2017.Steve enjoyed hiking, camping, and woodworking. He took pleasure in participating in his men’s church group.Survived by wife, Amy; children, Meghan, Avrey, Sidney, Ashley (Shawn) Galbreth, Jordan Johnson; grandchildren, Evvalynn, Miles and Allie Galbreth; parents, Gerald and Ann Marie; siblings, Mark (Kim), Michelle (Joe) Blasius, Bruce (Sherri); mother-in-law, Linda Wood; father-in-law, Robert (Connie) Miller; sister-in-law, Natlie (Chad) Trembley; brother-in-law, Robert (Sarah) Miller; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Steve’s Life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27th with visitation beginning one hour prior at Grace Fellowship Church, 8601 101st Ave. N, Brooklyn Park. Interment at Constance Free Church Cemetery, Andover.