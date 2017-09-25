As for me and my house we will serve the Lord.

With heavy hearts but joy-filled spirits, the family of Theodore “Ted” Norman Thomas of Forest Lake, MN, share that he went to be with Jesus and joined his wife of 61 years on September 16, 2017, at the age of 93, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. As a man, a father, a grandfather and friend, he left a legacy of blessing that few could match.He was born April 11, 1924 in Hurley, WI to Percy and Elizabeth (Swanstrom) Thomas and grew up in Wisconsin and Michigan, spending most of his time working in the family car garage business. He met Edith Louise Thompson while in Army training in Missouri and they married June 2, 1945, while both were in the Service during WWII. After a quick honeymoon in Niagra Falls, Ted and Edith completed their service and spent the next 40 years raising their family on a 180 acre farm in Forest Lake, MN. Ted graduated from University of MN with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1952 and worked for both the State of MN and Billy Graham as a systems analyst while also self-employed. Ted and Edith loved kids, animals and gardening – they did a LOT of all of the above.He is survived by 13 children and their families: Harold (Joyce) of Denver, CO; Bunny (Kermit) of Lindstrom MN, her five children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren; Kitty (Bruce) of Murrieta, CA, her two children and two grandchildren; Jonathan (Grace) of Mounds View, MN, his 11 children and 13 grandchildren; Larry (Bobbie) of Mount Vernon, OH, his two children, and four grandchildren; Toni of Friendswood, TX and her one child; Jeri of Seal Beach, CA, her four children and two grandchildren; Tim (Becky) of Forest Lake, MN, his seven children and 20 grandchildren; Cindy of Seal Beach, CA, her one child and two grandchildren; Dan (Jacie) of Seattle, WA, his seven children, 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild; Mark (Kim) of Lino Lakes, MN, his seven children and nine grandchildren; Becky (Riek) of Fridley, MN and her four children; Joshua (Wendy) of Stacy, MN, his three children and one grandchild (totaling 54 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren); his brother, Eugene (Florence) of Lake Wylie, SC; and sister, Nancy Jorgenson of Lindstrom, MN.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edith Louise (Thompson) Thomas in August 2006; daughter, Ruth in December 1945; son, Stephen in March 1962; grandson, Kevin May 2017; brother, Billy, KIA, 1944; sister, Ruth in September 1945; and brother, Paul Arthur “Pat” in June 2005.Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. on September 29th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, in St. Paul, MN, followed by his Home-going Celebration on Saturday, September 30th at 11 a.m. at Groveland Park in Mounds View, MN with Chris Studenski, Senior Pastor of Emanuel Covenant Church, officiating. Arrangements are being handled by: Crescent Tide Cremation Services, 774 Transfer Road, Saint Paul, MN 55114.