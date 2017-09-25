Wyoming Elementary recognized as Sustained Exemplar PBIS school

Wyoming Elementary was selected and recognized as a 2017 Sustained Exemplar Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports School at the State of Minnesota Summer Institute. Wyoming Elementary presented at the State of Minnesota Summer Institute around their journey and work with PBIS and have diligently been implementing the PBIS structure the past three years.

This recognition, according to the Minnesota PBIS website, “is to identify and recognize exemplar schools that have completed the PBIS implementation and are continuing to achieving positive student outcomes by sustaining school-wide PBIS with fidelity.” The PBIS system helps schools change their environment and climate to a more positive and uplifting tone, demonstrating and educating students on what is expected of them in each situation they encounter. These include interactions between students and their peers, students and staff members, and many other situational encounters they will have throughout the day. It is the staff’s responsibility to clearly identify and educate the students on what a positive behavior is and how to fully demonstrate that throughout the school day and in the community.