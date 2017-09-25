Wyoming rolls out the red carpet for students



Wyoming Elementary, in an effort to let each student and staff member know how important they are, welcomed back students with a red carpet event on Aug. 21. A “Wildcat” greeting was waiting for each student as they pulled into the parking lot with teachers holding up welcome back signs.

The main entrance to the school held a balloon arch, a red carpet walk-way was rolled out, and lots of music was played as each family entered the building. As part of the event, a ROAR pep-fest was hosted the same day with a slide show presenting all the students and staff with summer photos.