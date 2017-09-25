Education

Wyoming rolls out the red carpet for students

By
Community Editor


Wyoming Elementary, in an effort to let each student and staff member know how important they are, welcomed back students with a red carpet event on Aug. 21. A “Wildcat” greeting was waiting for each student as they pulled into the parking lot with teachers holding up welcome back signs.

The main entrance to the school held a balloon arch, a red carpet walk-way was rolled out, and lots of music was played as each family entered the building. As part of the event, a ROAR pep-fest was hosted the same day with a slide show presenting all the students and staff with summer photos.