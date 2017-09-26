New round of residency allegations surface

Editor’s note: Since this story broke later in the evening, The Times was not able to speak to multiple people involved in this story the evening that the story broke. The Times expects to speak with more people involved in the story on Sept. 26 and will update the story as soon as possible.

A Forest Lake resident addressed the Forest Lake City Council during its Sept. 25 meeting and made new claims regarding the residency of Councilman Michael Freer. This residency issue was first brought up during a regular council meeting in August, after being the subject of rumors in town for several months (learn more in the story “Council butts heads over residency request”).

During the open forum section of the meeting, resident Matt Arntzen said that he’d learned that Freer’s given Forest Lake address was a home on 4th Avenue Southwest. He brought pictures to the meeting that he said showed that the home was empty and not lived in and then said that he had proof that Freer and his family live in Maple Grove, not Forest Lake.

Freer moved from his previous address on Granada Court Avenue and has not provided his new address to the city, citing concerns for his family’s privacy and safety.

For a previous story on this issue, Freer showed The Forest Lake Times his current driver’s license, which does have a Forest Lake address on it. Freer agreed to show The Times his license under the condition that the address remain confidential due to privacy concerns. As such, The Times cannot and will not confirm or deny that the address Arntzen gave at the meeting matches the one shown on Freer’s license.

Local TV station KSTP was provided information by Arntzen prior to the meeting; according to a news report, a representative of the station spoke to Freer’s wife at the Maple Grove address and was told that he lives at the Maple Grove address “sometimes.”

During the open forum, Arntzen also said that the property on 4th Avenue Southwest given as Freer’s address is owned by former mayor Stev Stegner. He accused Stegner and Mayor Ben Winnick of being in on a plan to trick residents into thinking that Freer still lived in the area.

“You guys are liars, and you’re dirty politicians,” he said.

Freer was not present at the meeting, but Winnick was. He spoke up for Freer before addressing Arntzen’s statements that also included him.

“It’s sad that you chose a night where Mike wasn’t here to defend himself,” he said. “I will stand up for myself. I am not a dirty politician.”

He also said that he didn’t feel Arntzen spoke at the appropriate time, given Freer’s absence and Arntzen’s word choices. Councilwoman Mara Bain spoke up for Arntzen at the end of the meeting, saying that serious allegations can’t afford to wait for the most opportune moment.

“I think we were presented tonight with some facts that we have to investigate,” she said.

The council is the body that would be responsible for declaring a vacancy on the council.

“You can make [a decision] based on whatever information you have,” City Administrator Aaron Parrish told them. “You can also request an investigation.”

The Times has reached out to Freer, Stegner and Arntzen for comment and will post more information as it becomes available.