Students invited to participate in LMC ‘Mayor for a Day’ essay contest

The League of Minnesota Cities is now accepting entries for the 2017 “Mayor for a Day” essay contest. Essays are due Oct. 13.

This year’s contest invites Minnesota students who will be in the fourth, fifth or sixth grades this school year to answer “If you were mayor for a day, what would you do to show people that local governments are good places to work?”

The League will select three winners who will each be awarded $100. Winning essays will be published in Minnesota Cities magazine.

To download an entry form and view contest rules, visit www.lmc.org/mayorforaday.