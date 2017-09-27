Community Calendar for Sept. 28, 2017

FOREST LAKE

Weinermobile

The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile will make a stop at Walmart Sept. 29 from 3 to 8 p.m. to hand out “weenie whistles” and play games with guests.

Hurricane Harvey help

Through Sept. 30, Chuck & Don’s at 1960 W. Broadway Ave. will assist local shelters helping all hurricane relief efforts by collecting in-demand items including collars, leashes, harnesses, durable dog toys, dog toy puzzles, litter, crates, and puppy training pads. Customers are encouraged to purchase items to donate or donate gently used items.

Free senior dinner

The Forest Lake Lions will host a free dinner for seniors age 65 and older at the Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 Sept. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. Questions can be directed to Sue Griffin at 651-429-1451.

Women’s empowerment event

Guests will hear first-hand about the effects of domestic violence with like-minded women at an empowerment event Sept. 30 at Maranatha Church with registration at 11 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m., and the program at 12:30 p.m. The event is hosted by the Refuge Network, a group striving to keep people safe and end the cycle of domestic violence. Joan Steffend, a former KARE 11 anchor and host of HGTV’s “Decorating Cents,” will be the guest speaker. The luncheon is offered at no charge. Guests must be 15 years of age or older to attend.

DFL luncheon for seniors

The tri-county DFL senior (50+) caucus will host a luncheon meeting Oct. 3 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Vannelli’s By The Lake. Topics discussed will include transportation issues, health insurance, voting, taxes, and social security. For more information, call 763-227-7536 or email [email protected]

Coffee with a cop

A coffee with a cop event will be held at Starbucks Oct. 4 from 9 to 10 a.m. The goal of the event is to break down barriers between police and the citizens they serve.

Memorial Run with Ranger

The Forest Lake Police Department will host a memorial run with Ranger event Oct. 14 in honor of the K9 officer who passed away earlier this year. The 3.5 mile race will depart from the Forest Lake Police Department at 9 a.m. and will consist of a family and stroller friendly course. The race will also finish at the Forest Lake Police Department where a Public Safety Family Fun Day and fire department open house will take place. The entry fee is free for kids and $30 for racers 13 and older.

Tip a cop

The Forest Lake Police Department will host a tip a cop event at Famous Daves from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Police officers will serve food and bus tables. All tips given will go toward funding for Special Olympics.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

Blood donation

The Red Cross will host a blood drive at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1450 237th Ave. NE. Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pancake breakfast

The East Bethel seniors will host a pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, french toast, sausage, coffee, and juice from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. p.m. Oct. 20 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids less than 10 years of age.

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.

HINCKLEY

Mental health forum

A community mental health forum will be held Oct. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grand Casino. Congressman Rick Nolan will be a special guest. The event will include free dinner and childcare.



LINDSTROM

National Public Lands Day

Volunteers are needed to help in the reforesting of Allemansrätt Park Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 131316 Olinda Tr. N. Volunteers will plant trees and work to restore Allemansrätt Wilderness Park, home to oak forest, wetlands, lakeshore, diverse wildlife, unique glacial geology, and several miles of trails. People of all ages and abilities are welcome. Children must be supervised. Lunch is provided. Pre-registration is required, and sign up is available at greatrivergreening.org/vol-events or by contacting May Yang, Outreach Coordinator, at [email protected] or 651-272-3993.



LINO LAKES

Lunch with a naturalist

Bring lunch and join a naturalist from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., for a presentation including local natural history information and a stroll on the trails. Any equipment that may be needed will be provided. To register or for more information, call 763-324-3350 or visit anokacountyparks.com.

Fall festival

Wargo Nature Center will host a fall festival Oct. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 7701 Main St. The event will feature a cider press, pioneer games, and self guided nature activities.

Equinox exploration

Celebrate the arrival of autumn with an evening stroll around Heritage Lab Oct. 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 7732 Main St. Guests will see the effects of the changing season in forest, marsh, and prairie, and keep an eye out for wildlife. The walk will wind down just as the sun is setting. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $5 per person. To register or for more information, call 763-324-3350 or visit anokacountyparks.com.



LINWOOD

School forest fundraiser

Linwood Elementary School is selling Metro Dining Cards for $25 that provide coupons and discounts at over 166 local restaurants. The deals are good once a month for 12 months. The funds raised help pay for programs related to school forest education and activities. They will be available at the school during regular hours through the end of October at 21900 Typo Creek Dr.

OAKDALE

Benefit dinner

River Valley Riders, a non-profit therapeutic horseback riding program, will host the 14th Annual Round-Up Dinner and Auction held Oct. 7 at Envision Catering and Hospitality, 484 Inwood Ave N. The event will raise funds to help children and adults with special needs. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour. A selection of items will be included in a silent and live auctions in support of River Valley Riders.

SCANDIA

Buckthorn and earthworms

Scandia Parks and Trails will host a buckthorn and earthworm lecture Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 21120 Ozark Ave. N.

STILLWATER

DAR meeting

The St. Croix River Valley chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 609 5th St. S. The guest speaker, Jennifer Revoir, will educate guests about the making of textiles.

WYOMING

Songwriter event

The Wyoming Creative Arts Community will host a free event with three local singer/songwriters performing original work Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hallberg Center for the Arts. Performers include Sarah Morris, Matthew French, and Doug Collins.

Savor the Flavors

On Oct. 5, Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization will hold its fifth annual “Savor the Flavors” event. The event, which raises money for student scholarships, will take place at Stella’s on Highway 97, 7050 Scandia Trail N., Forest Lake, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the event are $30 each (or $150 for a group of six), and are available at the gift shop at Fairview Lakes Medical Center, 5200 Fairview Blvd., Wyoming, at Liquor Works in Forest Lake and online at www.savortheflavors.zapevents.com. For more information, contact Jane Denovchek at 651-982-7774.

Blood donation

The red cross will host a blood drive at Fairview Lakes Medical Center Oct. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.