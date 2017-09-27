Council to hold special meeting on residency issue

The Forest Lake City Council is now scheduled to hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 regarding the possibility of declaring a vacancy on the council. The news comes after additional allegations earlier this week that Forest Lake Councilman Michael Freer now lives in Maple Grove, not Forest Lake. Those who believe Freer is in violation of residency rules point to the fact that the address on his Forest Lake driver’s license is that of an empty, currently uninhabitable home, and to local media reports that appear to show Freer’s family living in a Maple Grove home. Freer’s landlord, former Mayor Stev Stegner, has said that Freer’s current residence is only temporary and that the councilman will be moving into the Forest Lake house following a remodel. Read more about the current round of allegations in this story.

The council does not usually hold a regular meeting on the first Monday of the month, but it was scheduled to hold a special goal-setting session on Oct. 2. According to Aaron Parrish, that meeting has now been cancelled, and, per the request of Councilwoman Mara Bain and Councilman Sam Husnik, the council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. that will include both an open forum and the discussion of a resolution to declare a vacancy on the council. Bain and Husnik have both been vocal in their doubt that Freer meets residency requirements in Forest Lake.