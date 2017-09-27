Washington County Parks staff seeks Big Marine Regional Park photos

County residents who have been snapping photos in Washington County’s Big Marine Regional Park now have the opportunity to submit those photos to Washington County with the possibility of it being used on the county’s annual 2018/2019 parks pass.

Each year, Washington County Parks chooses a photo of one of its parks to be used for the windshield sticker that the annual parks pass. In past years, photos of a snowy Historic Courthouse and an autumn-tinted St. Croix River have graced the parks passes.

The county will highlight Big Marine Regional Park since it will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2018.

To submit photos from Big Marine Regional Park, share them on social media using #washco2018parkpass or send them to Sara Armstrong, Parks Coordinator, at [email protected] Photos will be accepted for consideration until Oct. 15.