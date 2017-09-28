Anoka County Heritage Lab features new learning stations

Three new learning stations at the Heritage Lab education site in Anoka County’s Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Regional Park Reserve are the result of a collaboration between Anoka County Parks and the University of Minnesota School of Architecture. Standing before one of the new learning stations are John VonDeLinde, division manager, Anoka County Parks and Community Services; Chris Tallman, project manager, University of Minnesota School of Architecture; Jeff Perry, manager, Anoka County Park Planning and Natural Resources; Cory Hinz, manager, Anoka County Recreation Services; Blaine Brownell, director, Master of Architecture Program, University of Minnesota School of Architecture; Anoka County Commissioners Jim Kordiak and Robyn West; Tyler Snell, graduate student, University of Minnesota School of Architecture; Anoka County Commissioner Mike Gamache; Ginny Tyson, graduate student, University of Minnesota School of Architecture; and Lisa Gilliland, supervisor, Anoka County Program Services.

A collaboration between Anoka County and the University of Minnesota School of Architecture has created an award-winning design and build learning program that is enhancing the Heritage Lab education site in the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve. With the guidance of Professor Jacob Mans, the contribution of faculty members, and the work of graduate students, the University completed the Phase II Learning Stations this summer. The stations will benefit the 3,000 children who participate in history education programs sponsored by Connexus Energy in the fall and the 1,500 children who attend the YMCA-sponsored Camp Heritage during the summer.

The construction of the three stations utilized locally harvested timber, cross-laminated timber from Montana, and pro-bono services from local businesses and industry. The Phase II Learning Station designs incorporated portable structures with modular connectivity.

The Anoka County and University of Minnesota collaboration was recognized at the Sept. 5 Anoka County Parks and Community Services Division meeting held at the Wargo Nature Center in Lino Lakes.