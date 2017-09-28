Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 17, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $450,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Charles D. Devine and Michelle K. Devine, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: November 14, 2006 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 3615771

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as Trustee of the PrimeStar-H Fund I Trust

Dated: September 23, 2014

Recorded: January 16, 2015 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4013057

And assigned to: WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR BROUGHAM FUND I TRUST

Dated: October 26, 2016

Recorded: November 23, 2016 Washington County Recorder

Document Number: 4092815

Transaction Agent:

Not Applicable

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

Not Applicable

Lender or Broker:

M&I Marshall & Ilsley Bank

Residential Mortgage Servicer: BSI Financial Services, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 15489 45th St S, Afton, MN 55001-9681

Tax Parcel ID Number:

27.028.20.42.0003

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of SE 1/4) of Section Twenty-seven (27), Township Twenty-eight (28), Range Twenty (20), according to the United States Government Survey thereof, except the East 1/2 thereof.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $366,819.41

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 13, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 13, 2018, or the next business day if November 13, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: September 28, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A CHRISTIANA TRUST, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR BROUGHAM FUND I TRUST

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 035799F02

