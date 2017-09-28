Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 06, 2016

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $177,051.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David M. Berg and Jacquelyn M. Berg, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for 1st Alliance Lending, LLC, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF REGISTERING:

Registered: May 16, 2016 Washington County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 1240430

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: 1st Alliance Lending, LLC

Dated: June 26, 2017

Registered: June 28, 2017 Washington County Registrar of Titles

Document Number: 1247957

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100673230130940742

Lender or Broker:

1st Alliance Lending, LLC

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

LoanCare Servicing Center, Inc.

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 75003; 75069

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Washington

Property Address: 11110 189th St N, Scandia, MN 55047

Tax Parcel ID Number:

31.032.20.11.0013;

31.032.20.11.0014;

31.032.20.11.0015;

31.032.20.11.0016

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Parcel One

Lot 17, 18 and 19, Block 2 Bliss Plat Second Division

Except that part lying North of the following described line: from a point on the East line of Lot 17, 150 feet northeasterly of the southeast corner of Lot 17, to a point on the West line of Lot 19, 125 feet Northeasterly of the Southwest corner of Lot 19, with a perpetual and irrevocable easement for access to Big Marine Lake over Lots 16 and 17, Block 1 Holiday Beach.

Parcel Two

That part of Lots Seventeen (17), Eighteen (18), and Nineteen (19), Block Two (2), Bliss Plat Second Division, Washington County, Minnesota, lying North of the following described line: from a point on the East line of Lot 17, 150 feet Northeasterly of the Southeast corner of Lot 17, to a point on the West line of Lot 19, 125 feet Northeasterly of the Southwest corner of Lot 19, with a perpetual and irrevocable easement for access to Big Marine Lake over Lots 16 and 17, Block 1, Holiday Beach.

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $182,829.60

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 22, 2018, or the next business day if March 22, 2018 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: August 01, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

1st Alliance Lending, LLC

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 037856F01

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

The above referenced sale scheduled for September 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to December 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM in the Sheriffs Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 15015 62nd Street North, Stillwater, Minnesota in said County and State.

DATED: September 20, 2017

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

1st Alliance Lending, LLC

Published in the

Forest Lake Times

September 28, 2017

737077