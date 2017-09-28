Loving husband, father and grandfather

Robert G. Halvorson died at his home in Rush City on September 20, 2017 after a long battle with prostate cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Deb Halvorson (Mroz); children Todd, Matt, Danielle, Jake, Brittany; grandchildren Dillon, Austin, Kerra, Johnny, Kason; sister Barb Halvorson (Evers) and brother Jim Halvorson.

He said he would rather have his friends and family remembering him with smiles, not tears, so he wanted to have a Celebration of Life get together in place of a funeral. This will take place September 30th at his home, 1778 507th St., Rush City, MN 55069, at 1 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. We will be having a BBQ/potluck so bring a dish and drink of choice, if you can. Thank you.