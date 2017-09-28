Sheriff’s office seeks volunteers

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is recruiting for volunteer reserves to assist with lake and river patrols, natural disaster response, traffic and crowd control, water patrol safety presentations, missing person searches and crime scene security. The ideal candidates are highly motivated individuals who want to give back by spending meaningful time in an activity dedicated to community welfare and safety. You must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation and insurance, pass a background investigation and be able to respond to call-outs. Interested reserve candidates need to apply by Oct. 6. The selected reserve recruits will be expected to attend the Washington County Reserve Academy on Monday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. from January to May. Interviews will be scheduled to take place in November.

More information is available at: www.co.washington.mn.us/index.aspx?NID=976 or by contacting Sgt. Schenck at [email protected] or 651 430 7864.