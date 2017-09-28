Wyoming painter to debut gallery of everyday life

Photo by Jason DeMoe

Painter Todd Clercx will invite people to visit his art gallery located in a renovated barn space on his Wyoming property. His goal is to get more people to experience art and to learn about the process of creating it.

Artist Todd Clercx will open his “Gallery in the Woods” in Wyoming on Sept. 30 featuring the artists work depicting everyday people, places, and things that Clercx observes in his daily life. Although items will be for sale, the real reason that Clercx is opening this gallery has little to do with financial gain. Submitted photos

Clercx’s art represents the people, places, and things that he experiences in his daily life.

“My main goal is just to expose people to art,” he said. “People can come out and see what a gallery is and learn what its like to build your own frames, and see my actual studio where I do my work.”

Another reason that Clercx is inviting people to his home is the fact that he was becoming disillusioned by the art show scene.

“A lot of times the people that go to art shows are really just there to look anyway, and there is a lot of time and expense put into traveling to a show and setting everything up,” he said. “Also, I am only able to bring 35 to 40 paintings to a show, and I have over 700 pieces. Why would I not want to afford people the opportunity to see more of what I have to offer?” Clercx’s art has been the centerpiece of gallery shows nationally. His commissions hang in businesses and homes throughout the midwest.

Clercx earned an art education degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and worked as an art teacher at White Bear Lake High School for seven years. He then moved on to work for 19 years at Roseville High School. He has been selling paintings and taking work on commission for more than 20 years. Currently, he is focusing on work in his home studio. In November of 2016, he was featured in a solo show at the University of Minnesota’s Katherine Nash Gallery. That show was a display of his 8- and 10-foot canvas paintings of people. Many of the subjects in the paintings were of a wide variety of nationalities, sexual orientations, and economic backgrounds.

“The pieces in that show were born out of me as a white, middle-aged male watching students and observing behaviors that were different than mine,” he said. “It was me trying to become very diversified and learning to acclimate to other ways of thinking and realizing that there are a lot of different ways to act and learn and study.”

The works from Clercx show at the Nash Gallery will be available for viewing at his home gallery.

Clerx strives to record the emotions of people and places that he knows well. He said that his work is based off that desire.

Clercx’s work is highlighted by crude brush strokes as evidence of the creative process and close attention paid to light and shadows. He relies on spontaneous-intuitive gesture and a gut feeling about when to stop. His paintings celebrate the life he lives as an artist, a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a teacher, and a human being striving to be good.

“Painting and making art has always been a basic need since childhood,” Clercx said. “I want to record the emotions of people and places that I know well. Most, if not all, of my work is based off that desire. I have a strong relationship with these subjects, and each painting has its own journey that I must be aware of. Knowing when to stop working on a piece is by far the hardest mental wrestling match around. Listening to my gut feelings and trusting my instincts have taken decades to learn and appreciate. I treat my art as I do an important relationship–I don’t cheat on it, I’m honest to it, and I love it passionately.”

On Sept. 30, the gallery will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Regulars hours going forward will be 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and weekdays by appointment through Dec. 17. The gallery will be held in a renovated barn space on Clercx home property at 29928 Hemingway Ave in Wyoming.