Used book sale planned at Hardwood Creek Library

The Hardwood Creek branch of Washington County Library will conduct a sale of used library materials and donations Oct. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Materials are priced to sell from 10 cents to $2. Hardcover books are $2, paperback books are $1, and CDs and DVDs are $2 each. Proceeds from the Washington County Library book sales are used to support collections and programming. Customers who use scanners pay a $20 fee per day for scanning book sale merchandise. Gently used donations of books, CDs, DVDs, etc. are welcome throughout the year.

The library is located at 19955 Forest Road North, Forest Lake. For additional information about this and other library programs, call 651-275-7300, visit a local library, or see www.washcolib.org.