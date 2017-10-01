Harold Ray Dunaway

Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, GreatGrandfather, WWII Veteran and Friend

Harold Dunaway, age 90, of Lexington, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 24, 2017, at Gracewood Memory Care, Hugo, Minnesota. Harold was born in Brownfield, Texas.Harold is preceded in death by his parents, Aurelius Bartley and Eula Isabella (Mathews) Dunaway; sister, Dolores Alice (Dunaway) Wilczewski; brothers, Jack Edward, John Wesley and Jim Lee.Harold is survived by his wife, Beulah Ann (Ely) married for 71 years; daughter, Marilyn (Bill) Scruton; sons, Randy (Angie), Kevin (Katherine) and Kerry (Tammy); sister-in-law, Kim Dunaway; grandchildren, Christopher (Christina Goodland) Scruton, Meredith (Keith) Opatz, Andrew (Laura) Dunaway, Suzanne (Michael) Markuson, Sean (Tracie) Dunaway, Neil (Amber) Dunaway, Kyle Dunaway, Amy Dunaway, and Jenna Dunaway; 15 great-grandchildren, Alexander Goodland; Rory and Celia Opatz; Sarah, Nathan and Justin Dunaway; Avery and Olivia Markuson; Brendan, Hailey, Hannah and Piper Dunaway; Lucille, Sylvia and Ruby Dunaway; other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Harold’s Life 11 a.m. Saturday, October 7, 2017, with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake. Interment Menahga City Cemetery, Menahga, Minnesota.