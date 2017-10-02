Barbara Jean Dean

Loving Mom, Grandma and Sister

Barbara Dean, age 73 of Forest Lake, formerly of Circle Pines, passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2017.Barbara enjoyed sewing, golfing, wildlife, and going to the casino. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.Barbara is preceded in death by parents, Leon and Olga Halverson; brothers, Darrell, Terry and David Halverson.Survived by children, Kelly (Kevin) Doherty, Joey (Laura) Dean; grandchildren, Kayla Doherty, Ashley Doherty, Jack Doherty, Brooklyn Dean; siblings, Bruce (Linda) Halverson, Annie (Doug) Moore, Rick Halverson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A Celebration of Barbara’s Life 4 p.m. Friday, October 6th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Dr., Forest Lake.