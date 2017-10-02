Bernice “Bunny” E. Sederholm

Bernice E. “Bunny” Sederholm, of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully at home on September 27, 2017 at the age of 90.

Bunny was born in St. Paul Park, Minnesota on March 18, 1927 to William and Constance Stankeivicz. She was the youngest of four children. The family moved to Forest Lake in the mid 30’s. Bunny graduated from Forest Lake High School where she met her future husband Arthur. They were married October 9, 1946.

Preceded in death by beloved husband Arthur, brothers Ted and Fred Stankeivicz and sister Irene Lind. Survived by son Jim (Nadine) and daughter Pat Peterson; grandchildren, Jason (Angie) Sederholm, Dave Sederholm, Alyssa (Andrew) Farrar, Katie (Gary) Nelson, Anna (Gary) Zauner; great grandchildren, Myles and Erin Sederholm, Norah and Britain Farrar, Lucas and Grant Nelson, Bailey and Daylen Zauner. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The Lord was always first in Bunny’s life. She loved her family, tending to her outdoor flowers, her Monday morning Bible Study, and was very much loved by the community.

Bunny was a kind and giving soul. She was a role model and friend to so many. She will be missed.

A Celebration of Bunny’s Life will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 6, 2017 at Crossroads Covenant Church, 17445 Notre Dame Street, Forest Lake. Visitation 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at Victor Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com. Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025.

