Decades of duty

Submitted photo

Bryan Steven poses with his daughters Breanna and Neva after returning from a deployment in Antarctica.

Bryan Steven graduated from Forest Lake High Area School in 1984. Several years later, he felt called to join the Minnesota Air National Guard. That journey lasted 28 years.

“I felt like I needed something to do, and I wanted to help people,” he said. “I was working as an EMT and so I knew that those skills translated to something beyond just a traditional guardsman. I wanted to go into the medical field.”

Steven worked as a flight medic, and as such, he traveled often. His first assignment was as a part of Operation Desert Shield, and his last was a 49-day trip to Antarctica. His job was to assist in the returning of sick and wounded soldiers from foreign countries back to the U.S. He has evacuated service members from five different continents.

“My plan was not originally to stay so long, but every time I was able to help someone, it motivated me to keep going,” he said. “Also, once you go beyond 20 years, you have secured your retirement benefits, and from there on out, you really are there for yourself, and you do the work because you really want to keep making a difference.”

Steven also said he was glad to be able to impart some of his medical wisdom onto others that he served with.

“Not everyone there was a trained EMT with as much medical knowledge as I had,” he said. “A lot of those guys only had military training medical knowledge. I was glad to be able to educate people and make them feel more comfortable and also help in ways that were really needed.”

Steven said his retirement came as he wanted to make some room for others to move up the ranks.

“There comes a point when they kind of ask you without asking you to retire,” he said. “My career spanned a long time, and I am very proud of it. I got to see a lot of the world, and I got to help a lot of people.”

Currently, Steven is a paramedic with the North Memorial Ambulance Service and has served as a Forest Lake firefighter for 16 years.