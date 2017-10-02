Submitted Photo

Scandia Mayor Christine Maefsky presented the Scandia Good Neighbor Award to Janie O’Connor at the Sept. 19 City Council meeting. O’Connor was nominated by Debra Behrens, who wrote, “Janie O’Connor has become Scandia’s own butterfly lady, passionately educating children and adults alike on the importance of nature preservation, encouraging responsible environmental habits to benefit the generations to come. Janie is always kind, patient, enthusiastic, and a true community leader.”