Hugo firefighters fill the boot



During the 2017 MDA Fill the Boot campaign, members of the Hugo Fire Department took to the streets with boots in hand to request donations to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related life-threatening diseases live longer and grow stronger. On Sept. 9, more than $3,000 was raised to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“The firefighters in this area have once again shown tremendous dedication to the MDA mission,” MDA Area Director Hannah Plagman said in a press release. “They clearly take great pride in caring for MDA families through the ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign. This year’s ‘Fill the Boot’ was an incredible success, and we are grateful for the generosity of those in Hugo and the surrounding communities who have donated their money to help individuals with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related muscle-debilitating diseases truly live unlimited.”

Firefighters have taken part in this MDA tradition for more than 60 years, hitting the streets or storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists, customers, and other passersby to donate to MDA, joining the fight to find treatments and cures for devastating diseases that take away everyday abilities like walking, talking, hugging and even breathing.

Funds raised help MDA’s efforts to fund research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and care centers, including the MDA Care Center at Gillette, in the Twin Cities. They also help send nearly 200 children from the Minnesota/Dakotas district to Camp Courage at no cost to their families.