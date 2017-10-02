Understanding the long term care insurance claim process

Those who own a long term care insurance policy should know what it covers. Every policy, however, is different. Interested parties are invited to attend a presentation at Cherrywood Pointe Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m. to hear from Greg Getchell, owner of Amada Senior Care. His presentation will cover what a long term care insurance policy covers, whether or not that policy can help pay for home care or assisted living, the coverage limits for each service, and the definitions of an inflation rider and a premium waiver. Attendees will also learn how to file a claim. There will be a tour of Cherrywood Pointe after the seminar.