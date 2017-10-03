Advocates for the lake

A group of about 30 area residents with different local community groups got together Sept. 23 to stencil around various Forest Lake storm drains asking residents not to dump things into the drains. The stenciled storm drains lead to either Forest Lake or local wetlands. Volunteers met behind Kodiak Coffee (which provided coffee to volunteers, along with bagels from Big Apple Bagel), where Jack MacKenzie gave them instructions and showed them how to apply the paint to the stencils. The volunteers then canvassed the city in small teams for several hours, temporarily placing traffic cones to help keep vehicles away from volunteers and stencils as they painted.