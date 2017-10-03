Daniel Louis Houle

Daniel Houle, age 81 of Forest Lake, passed away peacefully October 1, 2017.

Preceded in death by wife, Karen; daughter, Brenda; siblings, Rayoume, Wallace, LeRoy.

Survived by children, Danita, Wayde (Sonja); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marguerite Seifert, Joyce Marier, Gene (Kathy).

Daniel was an avid outdoorsman (hunting, fishing, trapping) and enjoyed gardening. He also loved spending time with his dog, Molly.

A Celebration of Danny’s Life will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, October 8th with a 4:30 p.m. prayer service at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, 555 SW Centennial Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment at a later date.

Post navigation