Local nonprofit hosts free ‘Fun at the Farm’ event



Local non-profit Food For His Children is hosting a free event to create awareness about its cause at Poplar Hill Dairy Goat Farm in Scandia on Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Food For His Children fosters community development through goat farming in rural Tanzania. A Christian organization, FFHC partners with local village and church leaders to learn the immediate needs of these impoverished communities. Goats are efficient animals that can produce up to four liters of milk a day. Families can use goat products like milk and cheese to sustain their own family. They can also sell these products at market to provide education, medical care and bricks for a sturdy home.

Kerrie Holschbach first visited Tanzania in 2005 on a church mission trip. Although she left two weeks later, her heart never did. In 2006, Kerrie returned to Tanzania, this time with her husband Rob and two kids. She wanted to create a lasting and sustainable impact on this community; something that provided both literal and spiritual sustenance. By implementing a simple and practical community development program in 2008, Food For His Children was born.

Rob and Kerrie recently moved to Forest Lake from Burnsville and are excited to share their mission with this community. The event includes feeding baby goats, hayrides, costume and goat call contest, African drums, crafts and activities to experience life in Tanzania and the work Food for His Children does to address material and relational poverty.

For more information or to volunteer or sponsor the event, contact Kerrie Holschbach at 612-715-0321 or email [email protected]