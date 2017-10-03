Two FL high school students named National Merit semifinalists

Laura Bailey

Thomas Kasl

Forest Lake Area High School seniors Laura Bailey and Thomas Kasl have been named semifinalists in the 2018 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Officials from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced on Sept. 13 approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 63rd annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

To be considered for a semifinalist position, students had to take the 2016 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. In 2016, Bailey and Kasl were among 1.6 million juniors from 22,000 high schools who took the test for consideration in the program.

Of the 16,000 semifinalists, around 15,000 are expected to make it the finalist round. To be considered for one of the spots, students and their high school must submit a detailed scholarship application providing the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. Each semifinalist must also hold an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, write an essay, and earn SAT scores that confirm their earlier performance on the qualifying test.

In February of 2018, all students selected to the finalist level will be notified of their designation.