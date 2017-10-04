Business collaboration leads to fall fashion show

Kellee Nightengale of Mainstream Boutique hosted a fall fashion show Sept. 24 in partnership with Lesa Thompson-Stegner of Timeless Elements Med Spa and Julia Tovsen from Styl’n by the Lake. Twelve models showed off fashion, hairstyles, and makeup for all the fall trends. The more than 50 attendees each received a gift bag and enjoyed snacks and beverages from Nothing Bundt Cake. There were also drawings for additional gifts. There are plans in the works by this group to host future events in the community.