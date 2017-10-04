Community Calendar for Oct. 5, 2017

FOREST LAKE

Memorial Run with Ranger

The Forest Lake Police Department will host a memorial run with Ranger event Oct. 14 in honor of the K9 officer who passed away earlier this year. The 3.5 mile race will depart from the Forest Lake Police Department, at 9 a.m. and will consist of a family and stroller friendly course. The race will also finish at the Forest Lake Police Department where a Public Safety Family Fun Day and fire department open house will take place. The entry fee is free for kids and $30 for racers 13 and older.

Zoomobile

The Minnesota Zoomobile will be coming to St. Peter’s School, 1250 S. Shore Dr. Oct. 15. The actual presentation will start about 11:15 a.m. and end at noon. The zoo will bring a variety of live animals that kids can touch. This event is sponsored for families with young children.

Tip a cop

The Forest Lake Police Department will host a tip a cop event at Famous Dave’s from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Police officers will serve food and bus tables. All tips given will go toward funding for Special Olympics.

EAST BETHEL

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Michael Elsenpeter.

Blood donation

The Red Cross will host a blood drive at St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 1450 237th Ave. NE. Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pancake breakfast

The East Bethel seniors will host a pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, french toast, sausage, coffee, and juice from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. p.m. Oct. 20 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for kids less than 10 years of age.

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Dick Szyplinski.

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Jim Armstrong.

Senior Dance

The East Bethel seniors will host a dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the community center one mile east of Highway 65 on 221 Ave. The cost is $6 and includes lunch. The featured performer is Wes Miller.

HINCKLEY

Mental health forum

A community mental health forum will be held Oct. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grand Casino. Congressman Rick Nolan will be a special guest. The event will include free dinner and childcare.

LINDSTROM

Clothing event

The Sharing Shop, a clothing store located at Lakes Free Church, 29620 Olinda Trail, is having its Fall Clothing Event Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon and 5 to 7 p.m., and Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon. Sharing Shop employees have gathered gently used clothing for men, women and children suitable for fall and winter. A small fee of 10 cents per clothing item and 25 cents for jackets, snowpants, boots and shoes will be charged. All money is used to purchase new undergarments and socks. To learn more about The Sharing Shop, call Lakes Free Church at 651-257-2677 or visit www.lakesfree.org.

LINO LAKES

Lunch with a naturalist

Bring lunch and join a naturalist from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., for a presentation including local natural history information and a stroll on the trails. Any equipment that may be needed will be provided. To register or for more information, call 763-324-3350 or visit anokacountyparks.com.

Fall festival

Wargo Nature Center will host a fall festival Oct. 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. at 7701 Main St. The event will feature a cider press, pioneer games, and self guided nature activities.

Equinox exploration

Celebrate the arrival of autumn with an evening stroll around Heritage Lab Oct. 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 7732 Main St. Guests will see the effects of the changing season in forest, marsh, and prairie, and keep an eye out for wildlife. The walk will wind down just as the sun is setting. Pre-registration is required, and the cost is $5 per person. To register or for more information, call 763-324-3350 or visit anokacountyparks.com.

LINWOOD

School forest fundraiser

Linwood Elementary School is selling Metro Dining Cards for $25 that provide coupons and discounts at over 166 local restaurants. The deals are good once a month for 12 months. The funds raised help pay for programs related to school forest education and activities. They will be available at the school during regular hours through the end of October at 21900 Typo Creek Dr.

Harvest Howl

The Wildlife Science Center, 22830 Sunrise Rd., will host a Harvest Howl event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7. Share family fun with live demonstrations including Remarkable Reptiles, Native American wild rice, a bounce house, educational wildlife presentations, The Salsa Spot food truck, kids games, vendors and artisans selling items, the animals of the Wildlife Science Center, and more.

OAKDALE

Benefit dinner

River Valley Riders, a non-profit therapeutic horseback riding program, will host the 14th Annual Round-Up Dinner and Auction held Oct. 7 at Envision Catering and Hospitality, 484 Inwood Ave N. The event will raise funds to help children and adults with special needs. The event begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour. A selection of items will be included in a silent and live auctions in support of River Valley Riders.

SCANDIA

Pancake breakfast

The Scandia-Marine Lions will host a free will offering pancake breakfast Oct. 8 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Scandia Community Center. The meal will feature pancakes, sausage, eggs, fruit, juice, real butter, and syrup.

Buckthorn and earthworms

Scandia Parks and Trails will host a buckthorn and earthworm lecture Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at 21120 Ozark Ave. N.

STILLWATER

DAR meeting

The St. Croix River Valley chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 609 5th St. S. The guest speaker, Jennifer Revoir, will educate guests about the making of textiles.

WYOMING

Savor the Flavors

On Oct. 5, Fairview Lakes Medical Center Volunteer Organization will hold its fifth annual “Savor the Flavors” event. The event, which raises money for student scholarships, will take place at Stella’s on Highway 97, 7050 Scandia Trail N., Forest Lake, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets for the event are $30 each (or $150 for a group of six), and are available at the gift shop at Fairview Lakes Medical Center, 5200 Fairview Blvd., Wyoming, at Liquor Works in Forest Lake and online at www.savortheflavors.zapevents.com. For more information, contact Jane Denovchek at 651-982-7774.

Blood donation

The red cross will host a blood drive at Fairview Lakes Medical Center Oct. 6 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.