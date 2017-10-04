Convoy raises funds and spirits

Photos by Hannah Davis

Trucks in the Minnesota Truck Convoy return to Running Aces Casino Sept. 30 to cheers from supporters.

The sound of air horns blasting and cheers from supporters of Minnesota Special Olympics filled the freeway Saturday morning as 96 truck drivers took to I-35 with Special Olympic athletes in their cabs. Families of the athletes, supporters, and police officers from all around the metro area, as well as truck drivers from all across the nation, met at Running Aces Casino & Racetrack in Columbus for the annual Minnesota Truck Convoy.

The convoy is a fundraising event for the Minnesota Special Olympics in which athletes get to ride in a truck with a driver in the convoy. While some truckers are new, many truckers return year after year and build relationships with the athletes.

“There’s a loyalty and a friendship there,” said Kathy Karkula, the development director for the Minnesota Special Olympics. “It’s like a two-day family reunion.”

Mary Whirlow from Browns Mills, New Jersey, is a trucker with the Minnesota-based Dart trucking company and attended the Minnesota Convoy for the first time this year.

“I heard about it and immediately signed up,” Whirlow said. “It’s a great opportunity to give back.” Mary Whirlow, a driver from New Jersey, and athlete Louie Nosan bonded over their shared love for horses and equestrian riding during the drive.

Whirlow requested a Minnesota route so she could attend the event this year and plans to be back next year.

Following the opening ceremony, the athletes and their drivers climbed into the cabs and pulled out to cheers from fans as they drove under an American flag raised on a truck from the Forest Lake Fire Department. Supporters lined the freeway overpasses and side roads along I-35 in between State Highway 97 and Harris, some holding American flags and Special Olympics posters.

Karkula was impressed by the community involvement in this year’s convoy after its move to Running Aces and the Forest Lake area.

“I had more calls from the community saying ‘Where’s the best place to watch this?’ And they did, and they hold signs and cheer [for] everyone,” said Karkula.

The truck convoy fundraiser was started by Corporal Norman Schneiderhan, a law enforcement officer in Florida whose family was heavily involved in the trucking industry. Schneiderhan had been involved in the Special Olympics torch run and wanted to find a way to involve the trucking industry with the Special Olympics. Karkula brought the fundraiser to Minnesota 12 years ago, making this year the 13th annual convoy.

“The trucking industry isn’t typically highlighted for their caring hearts,” Karkula said. “When you see them at the convoy, you see them with nothing but compassionate hearts.”

Special Athlete Louie Nosan, a veteran athlete who has been involved in the Minnesota Truck Convoy since its birth 13 years ago, sang the national anthem at the opening ceremony Saturday morning. Nosan has participated in many sports throughout his time with Special Olympics, but he is most excited about returning to the equestrian games after a lack of funding forced him to stop lessons for a while.

“I’ve always had an interest in horses,” said Nosan, who won gold at his first international games in the equestrian competition held at South Bend, Indiana.

Kris Wegan rode along with her daughters, athletes Danielle and Amanda, in the truck convoy.

“I wanted to take a lot of pictures and be like the people standing on the side of the road, but the driver said ‘Oh no, you’ll have more fun if you come with us,’” Kris said.

“Seeing all the expressions on all the faces and listening to all the horns on the freeway is exciting,” Roseville resident and athlete Anne Steiner from Roseville said. Supporters of the Minnesota Special Olympic athletes lined the overpasses along the route.

The Minnesota Special Olympics offers a year-round sports program and competitions in olympic-style sports to athletes who have intellectual disabilities. The competition and camaraderie is what most athletes look forward to.

“It’s their happy place,” Karkula said.

Each year, some Minnesota athletes get to compete in the national or international games.

“We get a quota of athletes that we get to send based on our participation, how many athletes we have and how active we are,” Karkula explained. Sixty athletes, along with their 16 coaches, are currently training for the national games coming up next July in Seattle.

Karkula said she has seen many athletes go on to hold steady jobs, buy houses and get married. “Looking back on it 30 years ago, a lot of them were dying by the time they were 50 years old because they just sat,” Karkula said. “Now there are things you can be active in and it’s good for your health. With all that attention and focusing on what they can do, their capabilities are incredibly enhanced. It’s gotten to be a culture and a way of life.”