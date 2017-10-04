Hardwood Creek Library Events October 2017

Hardwood Creek Library

October Events

FEATURED EVENTS

Annual used book sale

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 and 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8

A sale of used library materials and donations from the public. Prices run from 10 cents to $2. Gently used donations of books, CDs, DVDs, etc. are welcome throughout the year.

Cathartic coloring for creative adults

6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11

Join an adult coloring club. The library supplies everything but imagination. Come any time during the meeting for as long as you like.

Author talk: Sundown at Sunrise by Marty Seifert

6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17

Minnesota author Marty Seifert will discuss his new book, “Sundown at Sunrise : A Story of Love and Murder.” The work of historical fiction is based on a true story of a gruesome ax murder that occurred on a farm near the southwestern Minnesota town of Clements 100 years ago.

Wonderful watercolor: a workshop

1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 21

Join Briana Goetzen from Orange Spiral Arts for this watercolor workshop. Learn tips and tricks on how to use pan watercolor paints, then create your own watercolor masterpieces. Registration is required. Space is limited. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

STEM Saturday: teen escape room

2:30 to 4 p.m. Oct. 28

Use skills to escape from the lair of the mad scientist Dr. Eyenstein before the clock runs out. Work with others to solve a series of puzzles to get the key that lets you out before it’s too late. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGY CLASSES

Excel parts 1, 2, and 3

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, and 24

This three-part cumulative course offers the basics of Microsoft Office Excel 2010. Guests should plan to attend all three sessions. Register online, at the library, or call 651-275-7300.

Beginner surf

10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12

Adults 45+ are invited to a free, hands-on surf session! Learn how to search the web, determine if a website is secure, and navigate specific sites like medicare.gov. These classes are geared to those with little or no experience with computers and/or the Internet and may be repeated if desired.

LinkedIn to networking

1 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16

Improve your LinkedIn profile by learning how to navigate, draft your profile, showcase your expertise, look for jobs, and build and use your network.

CHILDRENS EVENTS

Stories, songs, finger plays, and more encourage the development of early literacy skills.

Super storytime

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24, 31

Baby storytime

9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Oct. 18, 25

Toddler storytime

10:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 18, 25

Family storytime

10:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 12, 19, 26

BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs are open to all. Just read the book, come and discuss. Call 651-275-7300 with questions.

Third Thursday night adult book club

6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19

“Shadow Baby” by Alison McGhee

Minnesota book club

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 25

“Until They Bring the Streetcars Back” by Stanley Gordon West.

19955 N. Forest Road, Forest Lake

Sarah Rosten, Senior Library Manager,

651-275-7300,

[email protected]

Bethany Venable, Communication Specialist,

651-275-8504,

[email protected]

www.co.washington.mn.us/library