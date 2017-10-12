FL grad receives human rights fellowship

Hanna Valento, a 2013 Forest Lake Area High School graduate, received the World Without Genocide Benjamin B. Ferencz Fellowship in Human Rights and Law for the 2017-2018 academic year. The fellowship was granted on Sept. 26.

World Without Genocide is a human rights organization at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul that promotes education and action to protect innocent people, prevent genocide, prosecute perpetrators, and remember those whose lives and cultures have been destroyed by genocide.

The fellowship provides financial support through World Without Genocide for work on core areas of human rights including research, policy development, and action at local, state, national, and international levels.

The focus of the fellowship is advancing legislation to address gender discrimination and violence; promoting policies to combat climate change; and developing programs to support the International Criminal Court. Valento, who is in her second year of law school, was selected for the fellowship to work on climate change policy at city, state, and organizational levels.

Valento received her bachelor’s degree in Global Studies and a minor in Spanish from the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities in 2016, and she also studied at the University of Minnesota – Duluth. She has served as a Legislative Monitor for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy and as a legal intern for The Legal Rights Center. Currently, Valento is a law clerk for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.