Sport’s Editor’s note: Due to the immense interest and commentary generated by this news brief, a preliminary version of The Times’ full story on this subject has been posted.

An emotional, highly-charged atmosphere arose at North Lakes Academy last night after the visiting Cristo Rey Jesuit volleyball team knelt in protest when the national anthem was played prior to the varsity contest, which North Lakes went on to win in four sets (25-15, 23-25, 25-12, 25-8).