Residency issue recalls old local cases

During the special Oct. 2 meeting of the Forest Lake City Council, several residents spoke up and gave reasons why they thought the council should or shouldn’t vote to declare a vacancy in the seat currently held by Michael Freer. In recent weeks, Freer has faced accusations that he’s violating the residency requirements of his position by living outside of Forest Lake and not at the address on his driver’s license. However, he has maintained that he is within the legal guidelines of state statute because he was forced to move out of town temporarily and intends to return. Read more about the details of the two sides’ arguments in the Oct. 5 story, “No change on council after vacancy vote fails.”

Among the residential speakers were a few who spoke about past local residency cases they believed should or shouldn’t serve as precedents to guide the council’s decision on the Freer matter (the council ultimately was deadlocked at 2-2 over whether to declare a vacancy, with Freer abstaining).

Barrett dropped from ballot

The more recent case was broached by former council candidate John Bodine, who argued that last fall’s removal of former State Rep. Bob Barrett from the ballot of his District 32B seat should point the way forward for how the council should deal with Freer.

Barrett, whose area of representation included Wyoming, was in the midst of a reelection bid when a legal challenge alleged that he did not live in Taylors Falls as he claimed, but rather outside of the district. In a legal finding of fact that determined he wasn’t living in the district (a determination ultimately held up by the Minnesota Supreme Court), a judge wrote that a handful of area residents monitored Barrett’s rented Taylors Falls home over a period of a month, including walking around the property looking for evidence of residency (including lights being turned on or furnishings in the home), attempting to monitor objects in the home’s doorway to see if Barrett was coming and going, and setting up a trail camera to film it from across the street. Through the observation, the area residents saw Barrett’s car at the home’s mailbox a couple of times, but did not find convincing evidence that he was actually living at the residence. The finding of fact also noted that Barrett owned a home in Franconia Township outside of the district, which is where the case’s petitioner argued he actually lived.

Unlike Freer, whose attorney argued Oct. 2 does not currently live in Forest Lake but intends to move back, Barrett argued that he did live at the Taylors Falls residence and that many of the circumstances cited in declaring him not a resident of the house – for example, lack of Internet service or a washer and dryer – were irrelevant, because he obtained those services in alternative ways.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court decided Barrett didn’t live in the district, which nullified the district’s then-upcoming fall 2016 election. In February of this year, his seat was ultimately filled by Republican Anne Neu in a special election.

While addressing the council, Bodine argued that just as Barrett “showing up at a place once in a while” was not enough for him to claim legitimate residency in Taylors Falls, so to did he not believe that Freer’s claim of intention was enough to claim legitimate residency in Forest Lake.

“If you’re making no effort, how can you make a reasonable argument for intention when nothing’s being done with a property that is absolutely uninhabitable?” he asked. “You are not going to sleep there. I can guarantee that.”

Banta voting issue

The more distant case cited by a resident at the meeting came from Dick Tschida, who referenced a dispute over residency when former area resident James Banta tried to vote in an old Forest Lake Area Schools bond referendum in 1998. The referendum took place in May, and when Banta tried to vote in Wyoming, his vote was challenged by an election judge who believed that he did not actually reside in the city. He was ultimately allowed to vote when he returned to the polling place with an attorney, but he was later charged with illegal voting. There was no house of any kind at the residence listed on Banta’s driver’s license, only a mailbox and a utility building.

Later that year, a Chisago County District Court judge issued an injunction allowing Banta and his wife to vote in the fall 1998 election in Wyoming, even though they didn’t own the land on the driver’s license and hadn’t lived in Wyoming for roughly five years, because they intended to move back to the precinct (for much of that year, the couple lived with a friend in Forest Lake). The Bantas’ attorney cited Minnesota State Statute 200.031 – the contents of which have been hotly debated during the present-day Freer case – in his argument, saying that since the statute allows citizens to retain their residency if they’re living away from the residency only temporarily, the Bantas should be allowed to vote in their old precinct because they intended to return and ultimately buy the land associated with the address on Banta’s license (they had previously owned the property).

Though the injunction allowed the Bantas to vote in 1998, it did not extend to future elections. Shortly after the November 1998 election, the illegal voting charge against Banta was dismissed, and in 1999, Banta sued the Forest Lake Area School District, alleging that the district tried to interfere with his right to vote. The school board strenuously denied all wrongdoing and wanted to win the suit outright, but its insurance carriers insisted on settling the lawsuit. The district admitted no wrongdoing, and the carriers settled with Banta for $12,000.

Unlike the Freer case, the Banta case did not pertain to an election official’s residence, and had Banta voted in Forest Lake, he still would have been within the school district and able to cast his vote on the same issue he voted on in Wyoming.

“The rationale by the judge [in Banta’s case] was the fact that the students and employed people are very mobile today and are not present at a particular location and that intent was the issue,” Tschida argued. “Mr. Freer had intent [to continue living in Forest Lake] when he got his driver’s license, he had intent when he looked at a lease for the property, irregardless of what the condition is and what the timing is.”

As an epilogue to the Banta case, in the fall of 1999, Banta ran for a school board seat (he was defeated that fall). At that time, the address he reported when filing was no longer the property on 250th Street North with no house attached; instead, his given residence was an apartment elsewhere in Wyoming.